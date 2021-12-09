GM inspects BG section

Southern Railway General Manager0 John Thomas inspected the Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchi broad gauge section on Thursday. Accompanied by the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal, and Principal Heads of Departments, he inspected various facilities such as running rooms, Crew Lobby and OHE (overhead electrical equipment) depot at Mayiladuthurai station. He opened the renovated Traffic Inspector office and commissioned the Body Mass Index Kiosk at the station.

He released a quarterly magazine ‘Rail Leaf’ containing various initiatives of the Operating Department and a hand book for Railway Guards working in Tiruchi Division. He inspected two level crossing gates, curves and bridges in the Mayiladuthurai- Thanjavur stretch. He opened a new rest room at Thittai station for the gangmen and interacted with them.

He inspected various passenger amenities, newly converted RPF barrack, solid waste management plant and other facilities at the Thanjavur station.

A speed trial was conducted between Thanjavur and Ponmalai stations as part of the inspection. On arrival at Tiruchi Junction, he reviewed various passenger amenities at the station.

He commissioned a new IRCTC Facilitation Centre, e-bike rental facility and inspected the ongoing works for the new IRCTC food plaza at the station.

He inspected a selfie point named ‘I Love Trichy’ at Tiruchi Junction. He interacted with passenger associations and commuters at various railway stations.