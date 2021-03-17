Railway workshop bags innovation award

TIRUCHI

17 March 2021

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchi has bagged ‘Innovation Award’ from the Railway Board for development and implementation of Internet of Things-based energy management and condition monitoring system for energy-intensive machines and substation low-tension panels.

A cash award of ₹1.5 lakh has been sanctioned by the board for the workshop, which participated in the ‘Suggestion Scheme for Best Innovation in Indian Railway’ organised by E&R Directorate of the Railway Board for 2019-20. The workshop bagged the first prize jointly with North-East Railway and was sanctioned the cash award as well.

A press release from the workshop said IoT-based energy management and condition monitoring system was not only cost-effective but also prevented dependency on supplier for software updation and inclusion of additional nodes. It could also be installed in on board equipment of carriages and locomotives besides in machineries and plants to assess their healthiness.

Being an energy management system and GreenCo (Gold-rated) certified workshop necessitated it to monitor electrical energy consumption up to micro level. Around 300 smart energy meters were provided in substation feeders and around 150 energy intensive machines for micro-level energy monitoring. Since manual collection of data was not paving the way for dynamic control of energy consumption, it was proposed to install an IoT-based smart energy management system. As the cost of the IoT-based system available in the open market was exorbitant, the workshop decided to develop its own system using the technical know-how of the staff.

The system thus developed collected data from energy meters and generated consolidated reports for critical analysis of energy consumption pattern. Since the system fetched energy consumption data every second, it had become a handy tool for energy planning and identification of high consumption machines, utilisation pattern and idle running of machines, the release further said.