Rly. union condemns national monetisation plan

TIRUCHI

08 September 2021 21:03 IST

‘Move is aimed at handing over the assets of many sectors to private parties’

A section of employees of the Golden Rock Railway Workshop owing allegiance to Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) staged a demonstration here on Wednesday condemning the ₹6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline for infrastructure assets announced by the Centre last month.

The union claimed that the move was aimed at handing over the assets of sectors, including railways ,to private parties and termed it as ‘disastrous’.

A group union assembled in front of the Armoury Gate of the workshop and staged the demonstration in the afternoon.

The demonstration was headed by Southern Railway Mazdoor Union assistant general secretary S. Veerasekaran.

The demonstrators also condemned the Centre for its proposed move to hand over important railway stations, colonies, stadiums, important superfast express trains and many goods sheds to private parties and demanded that the move to privatise the railway sector be withdrawn.