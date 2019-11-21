Rivers in spate across Theni

Heavy rain lashed many parts of Theni district on Wednesday night, including catchment areas of Vaigai and Periyar dams, following which flooding was reported in rivers across the district.

Andipatti and Vaigai dam recorded 27.2 and 25 mm of rainfall respectively. Thekkadi recorded 25 mm while Manjalar recorded 16 mm. Other areas like Veerapandi, Bodinayakkanur, Periyakulam, Gudalur and Sothuparai also received copious rain.

The Anaipillayar falls on Kottakudi river near Bodi, was closed for tourists due to heavy flooding. Water was seen gushing down the falls and the district administration put up notice boards in the vicinity warning people from entering the river for bathing or washing.

Similarly, an increased flow of water was witnessed in the Vaigai below Varusanadu hills. Tourists were barred from visiting the Chinna Suruli falls originating from Meghamalai hills, due to flooding.

The Kumbakarai falls that was shut for tourists due to floods, was reopened only on Wednesday after 56 days.

The Sothuparai dam in Periyakulam reached its full capacity for the third time in less than two months on Wednesday and the outflow was increased to 279 cusecs. People were warned from entering the channel carrying water from the dam at Periyakulam, Vadugapatti, Melmangalam and Gullapuram.

“Notice boards have been erected along the banks of Mullaperiyar river in places like Uthamapalayam and Veerapandi, where people generally go to have a bath. Fire and Rescue Services personnel have been kept on alert to attend to any emergencies,” said a revenue official.

Last week, two people slipped into the Kottakudi river and their bodies were retrieved only the next day. Following the incident, the police have also stepped up vigil.

The police have also taken up announcement through loudspeakers creating awareness among people.