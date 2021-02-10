PM and CM to lay stone for river link project

PUDUKOTTAI

10 February 2021 20:11 IST

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would lay the foundation for the Cauvery-Gundar river link project through video-conference on February 14.

Once the project was implemented, it would turn Pudukottai district into a fertile region, he said in a brief interaction with reporters at Mathayanipatti in Viralimalai block after laying the foundation for the construction of a new anaicut across Perambur Vaari at a cost of ₹ 2.98 crore.

The river link project would fulfil the dream of the people and benefit farmers, he said and thanked the Chief Minister for waiving the agricultural loans taken by farmers from cooperative institutions.

