River linking project: 9 revenue villages to benefit

Nine revenue villages in Tiruchi district will benefit by the linking of Cauvery and South Vellaru rivers, in the first phase of the intra-state river link project, Collector S. Sivarasu said here on Thursday.

Speaking at a public hearing held at the Collector’s Office here for implementing the project to divert surplus water from the Cauvery, he said that few areas in Srirangam and Tiruverumbur taluks in the district would benefit by the diversion of surplus water of the Cauvery river through a canal. Naga Mangalam, Ammapettaimathur, Alundur, Mudikandam, Durakudi and Paganur were among the villages to be benefitted.

Mr. Sivarasu said that the canal, to be dug up, would recharge the groundwater and prevent the discharge of surplus water into the sea during flooding season. It would also ensure drinking water to the people living along the canal.

Senior officials of the Public Works Department and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and others participated.