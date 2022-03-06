River conservation team visits Tiruchi

A team of officials of National River Conservation Directorate of the Central government on Sunday visited Tiruchi to study the proposed components of ‘Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery’ project. B.B. Barman, Advisor, and Savita Madhavi Singh, Joint Director, NRCD, inspected the bathing ghat at Amma Mandapam in Srirangam and discussed with Corporation officials about steps being taken to prevent river pollution. They also visited Panchapur where the Corporation has proposed to build a new Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). S. Amudhavalli, City Engineer, explained the team members the need for building a new STP by discarding the existing STP in view of the proposed project of constructing an integrated bus terminus.