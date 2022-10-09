Rivalry amongst ward members over developmental works triggers resignations in No. 2 Kariamanickam village

:

An uneasy calm prevailed in No. 2 Kariamanickam village near Mannachanallur with two groups blaming each other for stagnancy in development works.

While a group of ward members charged Panchayat president Geetha Sekar of partisan attitude, her supporters faulted the other group for “zero cooperation”.

They presented petitions against each other to Collector M. Pradeep Kumar. Acting on the petitions, the Collector deputed S. Gangadharini, Assistant Director - Panchayat, to conduct an inquiry into the allegations. The officer who was allegedly accorded a cold reception at the village by the warring groups could not conduct the inquiry.

Protesting against Ms. Sekar, 11 members in the local body with 14 wards submitted their resignation. The members, mostly belonging to Kariamanickam locality, met Mr. Kumar on Saturday, and handed over to him their resignation letters. Alleging that the panchayat president had failed to establish the needed infrastructure of the village, the members accused her of taking unilateral decisions. She hardly visited the office to meet the people to understand their grievances, the resigning ward members complained.

The Collector told The Hindu that though 11 ward members had submitted their resignation, further action will be taken only after completion of the inquiry. He also said instructions have been issued to officials of rural development department to take immediate action on the infrastructural requirement in the village.