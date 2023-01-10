Rising jaggery sales sweeten pre-Pongal market sentiment

January 10, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As the harvest festival of Pongal draws closer, sales of jaggery have picked up, with many consumers voluntarily opting to buy natural varieties over the more ‘good-looking’ adulterated version.

“Compared to a few years ago, the public has become more aware of jaggery that has chemical additives and flavour enhancers, even though it looks better than the unprocessed type. This year, we took random samples from outlets across Tiruchi, and noticed that the volume of adulterated jaggery is significantly lower. We have also sensitised 103 wholesalers and stockists in the city about the issue,” S. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Tiruchi, told The Hindu.

Mr. Babu said that awareness campaigns had helped reduce the prevalence of adulterated jaggery. “Unlike a few years ago, today nobody knowingly wants to buy a food product that has harmful chemicals in it. The fact that adulterated jaggery is costlier may also have played a role.”

The demand for natural jaggery has risen with the decrease in adulteration in the past three to four years, said S.M.K.M Karthikeyan, secretary of Madurai-based Tamil Nadu Jaggery Merchants Association.

“The way the sugarcane is cultivated determines the quality of the jaggery. Also, when juice extraction is done earlier than the 10th month of the crop, the taste and sugar content of the jaggery will be less intense,” he said.

This week, the wholesale price of jaggery is pegged at ₹45 per kilo in Tamil Nadu. “The rate is profitable for those farmers whose yield per acre is high. Though sugarcane farming is labour-intensive in its initial stages, it can earn a steady revenue compared to other crops,” Mr. Karthikeyan said.

Consumers should check the labels, because many ‘organic’ variants in the market are not always chemical-free as claimed. “Ideally, buyers should look for farms that grow the sugarcane and make jaggery in-house, in a chemical-free environment,” said Sivakumar Mahalingam, founder of online store Oor Sandhai, that sells a wide range of organic food items and groceries sourced from rural manufacturers.

The portal sources its jaggery from a farmer/jaggery producer in Veeramangudi village in Thanjavur district. Priced at ₹135 per kilo, the jaggery is natural, from field to table. “We have noticed an increase in the number of jaggery orders this year ahead of Pongal. Though it is known as a sweetener, jaggery also has a unique nutrient content that aids digestion,” said Mr. Mahalingam.