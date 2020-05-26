Tiruchirapalli

Rising CUTN stature draws several applicants for VC post

There are many aspirants from amongst senior and retired professors of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur, that falls vacant later this year.

As the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor, A.P. Dash, is coming to an end during August, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) released an advertisement on May 17, inviting applications for the post in order to complete the appointment process beforehand.

Last time, there were at least 20 applicants from Bharthidasan University. This time, the number could be much more, it is learnt.

The requirements specified for applicants constitute the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment; a distinguished academician, with a minimum 10 years of experience as Professor in a University or 10 years of experience in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership; and preferably not more than 65 years of age as on June 17, 2020.

The choice of the candidate will be made from a panel of names recommended by a committee constituted under the provisions of the Central Universities Act, 2009.

The progress made by the CUTN since its inception in 2009 is stated to be a driving factor for attracting many applications for the top post.

The CUTN, in its 11th year now, has registered significant progress in teaching and research in the disciplines of social sciences and humanities, basic and applied sciences, mathematics and computer sciences, behavioural sciences, commerce and business management, communication, education and training, technology, and performing arts.

The uniqueness of CUTN is the great opportunity for students for increased cross-cultural understanding, say faculties.

Last year, the university received over 80,000 applications for the 1,100-odd seats.

The varsity has also made its mark in research with several flagship publications in high-impact peer-reviewed international journals such as Nature and Lancet.

CUTN’s citation track is also strong, with some of the faculty members having over 8,000 citations and an h-index of 47.

CUTN has managed to secure over 447 publications in Scopus-indexed journals, with over 3,800 citations and an h-index of 29.

