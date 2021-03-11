Rise in cases in central region

The central districts on Thursday saw an increase in fresh cases of COVID-19 with 68 patients testing positive.
Nearly half of the patients who tested positive in the region belonged to Thanjavur. No death due to the viral infection was recorded, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Thanjavur reported double the number of cases compared to Wednesday's figures. On Thursday, 37 patients reported positive in the district. Senior health officials, however, maintained that they were all isolated cases and denied emergence of any clusters.
The other seven districts in the region reported less than 10 fresh cases. Nagapattinam reported nine, and Tiruchi eight. Six patients tested positive in Tiruvarur and four in Karur. Three fresh cases were reported in Pudukottai.
Meanwhile, Ariyalur district reported one fresh case for COVID-19 while Perambalur reported none on Thursday.
