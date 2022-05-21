Ring wells spotted in temple tank

Desilting work taken up by the Thanjavur Corporation under the Smart City Project at Karanthattankudi led to the discovery of seven ring wells in the Sri Vashisteswarar temple tank.

Inquiries reveal that in 2019 local people took up the work of restoring the tank covered by wild growth. While executing the work, they detected and revived the water inlet channel to the tank located in front of Sri Vashisteswarar Temple, from the nearby Vadavar river.

As the tank dried up again, the civic body decided to take up the desilting work on a massive scale and develop a walker’s path by strengthening the bunds under the Smart City Project at a total cost of ₹2.15 crores. While the digging the tank bed using earth movers, seven terracotta ring wells were spotted on the tank bed.

Following the discovery, the digging of the tank bed was suspended and the Archaeology Department was informed about the findings, sources said.