Rigid punishment is fine, but expulsion will be counterproductive, caution teachers

A section of teachers in government schools favours rigid punishment alongside counselling for those students exhibiting unruly behaviour rather than abruptly expelling them, in the wake of the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announcing in the Assembly that disobedient students will be eased out specifying the cause in the conduct certificate.

Replying to concerns raised by members in the house on the worrisome environment in schools, the Minister advocated a joint approach by teachers and parents for putting back the students on the trajectory of progressive thought.

School heads here say such an announcement was inevitable due to the gravity of the situation, but seek to highlight that the situation is tricky since teachers in general have a sense of fear that they will eventually be at the receiving end if they attempt to chide unruly students.

"All the same, the teachers find it hard to be mute spectators to acts of indiscipline. On the other hand, expulsion of unruly students is only going to make them anti-socials. This being the case, a legal provision must be made for safeguarding the job security of teachers who take corrective action," a Headmaster of a government higher secondary school in Lalgudi block said.

Students are evidently averse to the very idea of attending classes and writing examinations, after being away from the academic environment for long due to the COVID lockdown.

"The problem of drug abuse is rampant. Boys seem to be drawn to the culture of gangsterism and indulge in clashes in and outside the campus. Sadly, girls also exhibit behavioural problems. Perhaps, co-curricular activities planned from the start of next academic year will pave way for diverting their attention from the path of destruction," another headmaster said.

There is little that the parents are able to do. Parents being daily labourers are unable to come to school to discuss with teachers the way forward for their wards due to the compulsion to earn for the day, he said.

School heads point out that there is also a need for a section of teachers also to shake off complacency and rise up to the occasion to be able to take action with moral authority.

"In fact, teachers need specific orientation on handling unruly students. Also, it will not be out of place if the preparedness of teachers of higher classes to handle the upgraded lessons through online tests. A section of teachers tends to stick to the 'notes' culture without making efforts to teach the content thoroughly. This will be a de-motivating factor for the students," he pointed out.

Effective teaching in classroom is bound to infuse moral authority and hold attention of students in the classroom on a long-term basis, he said.