‘Right decision at the right time is characteristic of a leader’

Taking the right decision at the right time is the distinctive quality of those who emerge as leaders, according to Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Union Finance Ministry.

He made this remark while delivering the 15th City Union Bank V. Narayanan Memorial Lecture on ‘World economic history and India’s future,’ organised online by the SASTRA Deemed to be University on Sunday.

Mr. Sanyal traced the oceanic trade and economic routes that were dominated by the Mongols and Chinese and the role of the Chola empire. He cited examples of Chola temples and Puri Jagannath as places of significant religious and financial capital.

The history of economics was full of unpredictable twists and turns. “It is only those who took the right decisions at the right time emerge as leaders”, he said. Citing India’s flexible and resilient response mechanisms, Mr. Sanyal said the Indian society deserved credit for keeping COVID-19 pandemic under control and thereby ensuring economic recovery which had started “showing signs of positivism.”

Further, the Atmanirbhar policy reflects India’s flexibility towards looking at indigenously driven self-reliance in the modern sense and not in the regimental and outdated sense of the past, he added.

S.Vaidhyasubramanim, Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA Deemed University, in his welcome address recalled the efforts of V. Narayanan, who was the longest-serving Chairman of City Union Bank, in uniquely positioning Thanjavur District in the banking landscape of India. N. Kamakodi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CUB, also spoke.