All cardholders to get more free rice

The Tamil Nadu government had purchased two lakh metric tonnes of rice from the Central pool at a cost of ₹22 a kg for distribution to family cardholders in the State, according to the Food Minister, R.Kamaraj.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that the Union Government had directed the Tamil Nadu government to distribute five kg of rice per person to family cardholders in the priority sector and to Anthyodaya Anna Yojana scheme beneficiaries for three months from April. It had released 5.36 tonnes of rice from its pool for this purpose.

However, Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami felt that it would not be fair to distribute additional rice to a section of family cardholders only while all people were suffering from financial crisis caused by the pandemic. So, the State government allotted ₹438 crores for purchase of two lakh tonnes of rice from the Central pool for free distribution to all eligible cardholders.

Thus, for a family of four persons 30 kg of rice would be given during May in addition to their regular allotment of 20 kg of rice per month. Similarly, for a family of five 62.50 kg of rice and for a family of six 75 kg of rice would be distributed in May and June. As announced earlier, cereals, oil and sugar would also be distributed to family cardholders free of cost during this month and in June.

Stating that the entire quantity of two lakh tonnes of rice had been moved to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies godowns in the State, he said the required quantity of stock had been moved to the Public Distribution System outlets for smooth distribution of the priceless rice to family cardholders.

Responding to a query on spurt in COVID-19 infection cases, Mr.Kamaraj said there was nothing to worry about the increase in the number of cases across the State. All of them were asymptomatic cases. The number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus was relatively low and most of the persons who test positive for COVID-19 virus have been cured and returned home, he maintained.