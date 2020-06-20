RI, village assistant arrested

20 June 2020 19:57 IST

TIRUCHI

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday arrested a Revenue Inspector and a village assistant on the charge of accepting bribe for issuing a legal heir certificate.

According to sources, the officials arrested Jothimani, Revenue Inspector of N. Poolampatti, and Rajeswari (40), Village Assistant of Thavalaiveeranpatti, when they received a bribe of ₹15,000 at the Taluk office in Manapparai from Sivajiganesan of Thavalaiveeranpatti, who had sought a legal heir certificate for her mother Nallammal, whose husband died about 25 yeas ago.

