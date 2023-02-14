HamberMenu
Reward for timely help in tracing aged woman found missing in a train

February 14, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Travelling Ticket Inspector A.L. Jaiyavel of Tiruchi Railway Division has been rewarded for his humanitarian service provided to a passenger during a train journey recently. 

Jaiyavel while on duty on February 2, found a group of passengers travelling as a family in an unusual manner roaming inside the train at midnight. On inquiry, it was revealed that the grandmother of the family members was found missing. Jaiyavel called the commercial control and reported the situation. Besides, he also called up every railway department to find the missing aged woman. 

Through his efforts all through the night, the aged woman was traced to Tiruchi railway junction where she had alighted mistakenly. For his timely help, Jaiyavel received an appreciation mail from a family member of the aged woman.  In appreciation of Jaiyavel’s work, the Divisional Railway Manager Manish Agarwal gave him cash award with a merit certificate, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

