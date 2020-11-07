Revolution Day observed

Flag hoisting at Communist party offices and trade union offices in Thanjavur district marked the observance of Revolution Day on November 7.
Senior office-bearers of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and All India Trade Union Congress units at Thanjavur and different parts of the district hosted the party and CITU flags at the respective office premises after raising slogans hailing the Revolution led by Lenin was distinctive because it heralded an exploitation-free world that the humiliated, the exploited cherished and toiled for from time immemorial.
Members of CPI(ML), Bank Employees Unions, Makkal Kalai Illakiya Kazhagam and other like-minded organisations and associations participated in the Revolution Day celebrations organised by the Communist parties.
