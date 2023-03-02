ADVERTISEMENT

‘Revoke recruitment of sanitary workers on contract’

March 02, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The AITUC has demanded revocation of recruitment of sanitary staff on contract basis by the civic bodies.

In a memorandum submitted to the Thanjavur Corporation Commissioner, K. Saravanakumar, the AITUC Thanjavur District Council has demanded that the Government Orders 152, 10 and 139 envisaging recruitment of sanitary workers on contract basis should be revoked and the serving sanitary staff be made as permanent employees of the civic body with time scale pay.

It had also demanded a minimum salary of ₹21,000 for them and disbursement of safety gears and uniforms to them.

Pressing the filling up of vacancies, the Council exhorted the civic body to ensure immediate settlement of two months wages to the sanitary workers.

