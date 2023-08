August 17, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The All India Retired Persons Welfare Association staged a demonstration near Thanjavur railway junction on Thursday demanding restoration of train ticket concession for senior citizens.

The demonstrators led by association honorary president M. Natanasigamani raised slogans demanding a minimum pension of ₹9,000, ESI benefits for retired employees and implementation of social security pension apart from revival of concession for senior citizens in train ticket.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.