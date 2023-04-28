April 28, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Farmers in Mayiladuthurai district urged the district administration on Friday to expedite the revival of the NPKRR cooperative sugar mill at Thalainayar near Vaitheeswaran Koil.

Speaking at the farmers’ grievances redress meeting at the collectorate, a section of the farmers representatives demanded swift action to revive the sugar mill. Since the closure of NPKRR sugar mill in 2016, the cane farmers in the region have been diverting their produce to the mills in the neighbouring Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts.

S. Durairaj, District Secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, said cane farmers in the region were expecting an announcement regarding the revival of the mill in the Agriculture Budget this year. But no such announcements were made by the Minister.

Mayiladuthurai Collector AP. Mahabharathi said the expert committee had already submitted a report to the Department of Sugar and the government has been taking active steps to revive the mill.

Nagapattinam

A group of farmers from Nagapattinam district demanded the State government to withdraw the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act that intends to streamline the process of consolidation of government lands for large projects.

During the monthly grievances redress meeting at Nagapattinam Collectorate, farmers put forth their demands to Collector A. Arun Thamburaj. Cauvery Dhanapalan, president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootiyakkam, alleged that the Bill was passed with an intention to favour big corporates to carry out large-scale infrastructure development projects by acquiring the watercourse in poramboke and other government vacant lands.

Farmers also demanded to remove a few procedural bottlenecks in carrying out the assessment for crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.