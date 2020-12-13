Revival package sought for MSME units

Tiruchi

13 December 2020

The Tamil Nadu Boilers Association (TNBA) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come up with a special package for revival of micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, especially struggling engineering fabrication units in Tiruchi, at the earliest.

It has also sought the creation of a Rehabilitation Cell to deal with non-performing assets.

Underlining the need for safeguarding the interest of MSME sector, Rajappa Rajkumar, Treasurer, TNBA, in a representation to the Prime Minister, pointed out that the MSME engineering units have been in deep trouble since 2012. The Tiruchi MSME engineering cluster, all ancillary units of BHE, have been in trouble since 2014 due to the coal contract cancellation by the Supreme Court.

“Over the past four years we have made various representations to the Prime Minister, the Union Finance and MSME Ministers. Based on the PM’s direction, MSME Ministry officials inspected our area and submitted their recommendations for sanction of a viable proposal for 52 units declared as NPA in our cluster. Though the legal process has been stopped, a final package for revival of the units is yet to be formulated and implemented,” Mr. Rajkumar said.

Mr. Rajkumar said that the situation was turning worse for the 52 promoters and around 10,000 employees. The livelihood of these families are at stake.

Implementation of a special viable package without any further delay was imperative for saving the units. Since the MSME units have not received payments from their customers on time, they should be allowed to pay GST, Provident Fund and ESI dues in instalments without interest and penalty.

Mr. Rajkumar suggested the formation of a high level committee, with representatives from industry associations, to arrive at viable solutions for the revival and growth of the MSME sector.

The various schemes announced by the Finance Ministry in the wake of the pandemic has helped promoters settle wages, electricity charges and other critical commitments. At the same time, it has increased the liability of the promoters due to the slow revival of the market demand, he said.

Special attention should be paid towards placing orders on MSME units / clusters in Defence, Railways, nuclear and aerospace sectors.

Because of slump in manufacturing, orders for MSMEs have come down drastically during the past six to seven years. Hence, they have become financially weak and are fighting for survival. Financial institutions are punishing both the promoters and the workers for no fault of theirs, Mr. Rajkumar alleged and called for the Prime Minister’s immediate intervention to save the MSME units.