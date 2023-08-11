August 11, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has revised the timings of the following trains in Tiruchi Division from August 14 in connection with corridor blocks for maintenance of assets in Tiruchi yard.

As per the revised timing, the Karaikal - SMVT Bengaluru express (Train No. 16530) will leave Karaikal at 5 a.m. instead of the existing timing of 5.20 a.m.

The Tiruchi - Mayiladuthurai express special (Train No. 06646) will leave Tiruchi Junction at 6.05 a.m. instead of the existing timing of 7.30 a.m. It will reach Mayiladuthurai at 9.05 a.m. instead of the existing timing of 10.45 a.m. The Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchi express special (Train No. 06413) will leave Mayiladuthurai at 6.20 a.m. instead of the existing timing of 6.30 a.m. It will reach Tiruchi Junction at 9.45 a.m.

The Tiruchi - Karaikal DEMU special (Train No. 06490) will leave Tiruchi Junction at 7.05 a.m. instead of the existing timing of 6.40 a.m. It will reach Karaikal at 11.05 a.m. instead of 10.45 a.m. The Tiruchi - Karaikal DEMU express special (Train No. 06880) will leave Tiruchi Junction at 9.35 a.m., instead of 9.50 a.m, and reach Karaikal at 2.05 p.m.

The Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur express special (Train No. 06415) will leave Mayiladuthurai at 7 a.m. instead of 7.15 a.m. and arrive at Thanjavur at 8.55 a.m. instead of 9.15 a.m.

The Tiruvarur - Karaikudi DEMU express special (Train No. 06197) will leave Tiruvarur at 8.25 a.m. instead of 8.20 a.m. and reach Karaikudi at 11.45 a.m.

The Thanjavur - Mayiladuthurai express special (Train No. 06874) will leave Thanjavur at 12.30 p.m. instead of 10.05 a.m. It will reach Mayiladuthurai at 2.55 p.m. instead of 12 noon.

The Tiruchi - Mayiladuthurai express (Train No.16234) will leave Tiruchi at 1.05 p.m. instead of 12.50 p.m. It will reach Mayiladuthurai at 3.30 p.m. instead of 3.20 p.m.

The Mannargudi - Tirupati Pamani express will depart Mannargudi at 5.25 a.m. instead of 5.35 a.m. The Mayiladuthurai - Sengottai express will leave Mayiladuthurai at 12 noon instead of 11.30 a.m. The Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchi express (Train No. 16233) will leave Mayiladuthurai at 8.05 a.m. instead of 8.15 a.m. It will arrive at Tiruchi at 10.20 a.m. instead of 10.40 a.m.

The Tiruchi - Ahmedabad express (Train No. 09420) will leave Tiruchi at 5.40 a.m. instead of 5.45 a.m. from August 20, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.