Revision of timing of Cholan express will deprive connectivity, say commuters

August 11, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway’s announcement to revise the timings of the Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore Cholan superfast express from August 14 will not provide connection to the Hyderabad-bound Charminar Express that starts from Tambaram, say rail users of Thanjavur district. 

As per the revised timing, the Tiruchi - Chennai Cholan daily express will leave Tiruchi Junction at 11 a.m. instead of the existing timing of 10.15 a.m. 

The train which runs on the mainline section with stoppages at Budalur, Thanjavur, Papanasam, Kumbakonam and Aduthurai will arrive at Tambaram at 5.18 p.m. ( instead of the existing timing of 4.43 p.m). It will leave Tambaram at 5.20 p.m. instead of 4.45 p.m. 

The timing of the express train has been revised in connection with corridor blocks for maintenance of assets in Tiruchi Yard, according to a Southern Railway release. It further said timely maintenance of assets was essential for ensuring their reliability and safety, Hence, sufficient corridor blocks were created for maintenance of assets. Corridor blocks will provide time for maintenance of assets for adequate duration in a continuous manner. 

The revised timing of the express train from Tiruchi Junction will not provide connection to the Hyderabad -bound Charminar Express that starts from Tambaram, said A. Giri, secretary, Thanjavur District Railway Users Association. Rail users of Thanjavur district would be losing that connectivity, he added.

The Charminar express would have already left Tambaram by the time the Cholan Express reaches that station as per the revised timing, said Mr. Giri. The same would be the case in the return direction as well.  The Hyderabad -bound Charminar express departs Tambaram at 5.10 p.m.

In view of the revision of timing, Mr. Giri suggested that the railway administration could instead introduce a bi-weekly express train from Tiruchi to Secunderabad on the mainline section. A memorandum containing this demand has been given to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi by the association, Mr. Giri added. 

