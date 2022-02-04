Revision of pension sought for retired banking employees

THANJAVUR

04 February 2022 19:22 IST

The Association of Former Central Committee Members of SBSU has resented the non-revision of pension structure for retired banking employees.

In a statement issued here on February 3, the association president S.P. Raman said that the pension structure remained unchanged for the past three decades. Further, the plea to enhance the interest offered to the deposits made by the senior citizen by 1% considering the current inflation was also not considered by the Central government, he regretted.

