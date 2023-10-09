ADVERTISEMENT

Revised edition of Sarabendra Paka Sastra elicits good response.

October 09, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The revised edition of Sarabendra Paka Sastra, a cookery book that was put on sale recently has reportedly received good patronage.

According to a Thanjavur Royal family member, Pratap Singh Serfoji Raje Bhosle, the cookery book was revised and reprinted recently and put on sale through the Sarasvati Mahal Library during the first week of this month.

Due to high demand from Maratha readers, online orders for this book were accepted and shipped to the customers. So far, a total of 44 books have been shipped to the readers across the country and the library had earned a revenue of over ₹9,000 through the sale of this book, which was reprinted after a decade, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sarabendra Paka Sastra is a book on Thanjavur Maratha royal cuisine, consisting of hundreds of recipes documented during King Serfoji II’s reign and was compiled based on the two-volume manuscripts in Marathi preserved in the Sarasvati Mahal Library.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US