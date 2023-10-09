HamberMenu
Revised edition of Sarabendra Paka Sastra elicits good response.

October 09, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The revised edition of Sarabendra Paka Sastra, a cookery book that was put on sale recently has reportedly received good patronage.

According to a Thanjavur Royal family member, Pratap Singh Serfoji Raje Bhosle, the cookery book was revised and reprinted recently and put on sale through the Sarasvati Mahal Library during the first week of this month.

Due to high demand from Maratha readers, online orders for this book were accepted and shipped to the customers. So far, a total of 44 books have been shipped to the readers across the country and the library had earned a revenue of over ₹9,000 through the sale of this book, which was reprinted after a decade, he added.

The Sarabendra Paka Sastra is a book on Thanjavur Maratha royal cuisine, consisting of hundreds of recipes documented during King Serfoji II’s reign and was compiled based on the two-volume manuscripts in Marathi preserved in the Sarasvati Mahal Library.

