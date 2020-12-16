Progress of development works reviewed

The Assembly Public Accounts Committee, led by its chairman Duraimurugan, MLA, reviewed development works being executed by various government departments in the district on Wednesday.
A press release said the committee reviewed the works and schemes implemented by the Department of Adi Dravida Welfare, Highways, Agriculture and Tiruchi Corporation, among others, at a meeting of officials led by Collector S.Sivarasu.
Mr.Duraimurugan said that the committee is empowered to verify whether the funds allotted under grants for various departments have been utilised properly. The committee examined the stalemate over the construction of the multi-level road over bridge near the Railway Junction in the city, which remains suspended for the past few years pending the transfer of Defence land.
In an informal chat with reporters later, he said the issue could have been easily sorted out when Nirmala Sitharaman held the Defence portfolio earlier. “Even now she can recommend,” he observed. Any project should be started only after acquisition of land. If the norm had been followed, the project would have been completed, he added.
Later, the committee inspected the progress of redevelopment of the Chathiram Bus Stand under the Smart City project, supply of food to prisoners at the Central Prison and cultivation of a new rice variety at the TNAU Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute, .
