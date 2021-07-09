‘Revert to normal passenger fare structure’

THANJAVUR

09 July 2021 20:37 IST

The Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association has demanded that the railways revert to the passenger fares that was in vogue prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the Association’s general body meeting chaired by Ayanapuram Natarajan here on Friday. Disclosing this to reporters, Association secretary V. Jeevakumar said that the railways preferred to operate passenger train services as COVID-19 specials after the lifting of the nation-wide lockdown in view of the stringent regulations on movement of people from one place to another that was imposed by the State governments.

Concessions in passenger fare offered to senior citizens and other special categories of passengers were also withdrawn.

Now, with restrictions on movement of people using public transport facilities relaxed by the State governments, the railways must revert to the normal passenger fare structure for the benefit of passengers whose financial position had been badly hit by the pandemic situation. The platform ticket charge increase should also be reversed.

The second class train fare prior to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak to travel in non-express and express train services in Tiruchi-Thanjavur-Kumbakonam-Mayiladuthurai-Villupuram and Tiruchi-Thanjavur-Tiruvarur-Nagapattinam-Karaikal sectors was ‘pocket-friendly’ for passengers compared to bus fare.

The railways must consider extension of Tiruchi-Palakkad express and the weekly service of Tiruchi-Howrah express up to Thanjavur and the Tiruchi-Trivandrum intercity express to Karaikal. Introduction of new MEMU express services in Thanjavur-Kumabakonam-Mayiladuthurai-Villupuram sector was also sought by the Association, Mr. Jeevakumar added.