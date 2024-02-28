Revenue officials strike hits public services hard

February 28, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The functioning of revenue offices came to a standstill in Tiruchi as the indefinite strike of the employees of the Revenue Department entered the second day on Wednesday.

According to sources, the strike called by the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA) demanding the implementation of a charter of demands, including setting right of pay anomaly and filling up of vacancies, was near total in almost all taluk, Revenue Divisional Offices in the district.

With the officers and staff members abstaining from work, the Tiruchi (West), the Tiruchi (East) and the Srirangam taluk offices in the city looked deserted all through the day.

The strike hit the public services hard in the district. The people, who visited the taluk and the RDO offices for various works, returned dejected. Many of them, who came to apply for getting various certificates, could not meet the officials.