Revenue officials seal village temple to avert clash between two communities

April 14, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Revenue officials have taken over the control of a village temple in Thanjavur district, reportedly to avoid a possible clash between two groups of villagers.

On February 23, Sri Mazhai Mariamman Temple at Alampallam near Pattukottai was consecrated and the 48-day ‘mandala abishekam’ went on till April 10 when the Revenue officials took possession of the temple premises and sealed it.

According to official sources, the action was taken after the committee, which carried out the consecration belonging to caste Hindus, refused to abide by the fiat issued by the officials to accommodate Dalit representatives to take part in the ‘mandala abishekam’ festivities on the 48th day.

Earlier, Dalit representatives led by village panchayat president Umarani had established their “right to worship” at the temple during the consecration ceremonies. They succeeded in their attempt as Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver directed the Revenue and Police Department officials to ensure that the village panchayat president’s community members offered their prayers at the temple. Ms. Umarani and her community members entered the temple and offered prayers to the deity on February 21 in the presence of police and Revenue officials.

During the first week of this month, the Dalits demanded that they should be allowed to participate in the festivities on the 48th day of ‘mandala abishekam’ rituals which was not received well by the intermediary community which manages the temple affairs.

Subsequently, the Revenue officials intervened and called for tripartite meetings where they insisted that the Dalits be accommodated in the temple rituals.

As the caste Hindu representatives refused to budge, the Revenue officials sealed the temple premises citing the possibility of communal clash which resulted in the 48-day temple rituals following the consecration getting suspended midway, sources said.