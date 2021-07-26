Revenue officials inspect condition of cattle in private farms

26 July 2021 19:39 IST

THANJAVUR

Officials from the Revenue Division, Kumbakonam. on Monday inspected three private dairy farms at Thuraiyur and Mela Korkai near Kumbakonam following reports that the cattle reared by owners of a private finance company at Kumbakonam were starving.

Official sources said the staff employed to take care of cattle at two dairies at Thuraiyur and one at Mela Korkai by the private finance company, which was raided by the Thanjavur District Police recently on complaints of usurping depositors’ money, were unable to feed the bovine numbering around 400 for the last few days due to non-replenishment of feedstock.

Advertising

Advertising

As the news spread like a wildfire in and around Kumbakonam, the Revenue Division officials inspected the dairies, taking the help of Animal Husbandry Department, and found the allegations to be true.

They arranged for shifting the cattle to `Ghosalas’ run by private people/associations around Kumbakonam, sources said.