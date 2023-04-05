April 05, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran’s recent statement on the floor of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that the Chief Minister would decide on the demands for the formation of new districts has stoked expectations for the bifurcation of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts with Kumbakonam and Mannargudi as headquarters.

Sensing positivity in the announcement, various associations functioning in Mannargudi came together recently and convened a meeting to discuss further course of action for achieving the objective of the formation of a new district with Mannargudi as its headquarters.

Representatives from a total of 23 associations/unions based at Mannargudi participated in the meeting convened by the Nesakaram, an NGO, have agreed to form a Coordination Committee for the formation of Mannargudi district and take up the issue with the Revenue Minister through the Mannargudi MLA, T. R. B. Raaja and others.

Similarly, the Coordination Committee for the formation of the Kumbakonam district has also decided to accelerate its activities for achieving its objective. The Committee was planning to organise public campaigns in this regard more vigorously, according to official sources.