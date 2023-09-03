Revenue Divisional-level special enrolment drives to be held

September 03, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - THANJAVUR

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the enrolment and issuance of UDID cards to differently-abled persons in Thanjavur district during September.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector Deepak Jacob has said that the enrolment drives would be conducted at the Revenue Divisional levels on September 5, September 12 and September 26 at Kumbakonam, Thanjavur and Pattukottai, respectively from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While the camp at Kumbakonam will be held at a marriage hall at Nallroad Junction, it will be held at the Public Grievance Meeting Hall at the Collectorate at Thanjavur and at the Regional Service Centre, opposite the Taluk Office, Pattukottai.

All those who have not obtained the identification card issued for the differently-abled persons can attend the camp held in their respective regions where the medical teams will inspect and assess their level of disability. Certificates will be issued to them in order to apply for the UDID cards on the production of copies of their family card, Aadhar card and six passport size photographs along with the disability medical certificate/treatment records.

The enrolment drive camps are being organized as part of the Centenary Celebrations of former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi, the release added.