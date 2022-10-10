Revenue Department takes possession of Officers’ Club premises

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
October 10, 2022 18:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue officials on Monday took possession of the 58-year-old Officers’ Club premises on V.O.C. Road in Cantonment on the charges of violating the rules of the lease agreement. According to sources, the lease of land measuring 27,971 square feet was terminated on June 15, 2022, by the Tiruchi Collector on the grounds that the building was in violation of the Public Building Act 1965 and the premises, which was supposed to be used for recreational purposes, was used for gambling. The Club had also failed to pay the dues as per the agreement, he said. Aggrieved over this, the Club administrators filed a writ petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently. After hearing arguments, the Court disposed of the case directing the Collector to take possession of the premises a few days ago. Following this, Revenue officials visited the club premises on Monday morning and took possession of the property.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app