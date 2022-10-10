Revenue Department takes possession of Officers’ Club premises

Revenue officials on Monday took possession of the 58-year-old Officers’ Club premises on V.O.C. Road in Cantonment on the charges of violating the rules of the lease agreement. According to sources, the lease of land measuring 27,971 square feet was terminated on June 15, 2022, by the Tiruchi Collector on the grounds that the building was in violation of the Public Building Act 1965 and the premises, which was supposed to be used for recreational purposes, was used for gambling. The Club had also failed to pay the dues as per the agreement, he said. Aggrieved over this, the Club administrators filed a writ petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently. After hearing arguments, the Court disposed of the case directing the Collector to take possession of the premises a few days ago. Following this, Revenue officials visited the club premises on Monday morning and took possession of the property.