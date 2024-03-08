Revenue Department fixes price for five acres of land to Central university for its satellite campus in Tiruchi

March 08, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State government is expected to allot five acres of land to the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) for establishing its satellite campus in Tiruchi with the Revenue Department fixing the land price.

The CUTN, which was established under the Central Universities Act, came into being in September 2009. It functions on about 500 acres of land at Neelakudi on the outskirts of Tiruvarur. Taking into account the fact that many central universities have one or more campus, in addition to their main campus, the CUTN came out with a proposal to set up a satellite campus in Tiruchi, which is well connected by air, road, and rail, a few years ago. It subsequently sent a proposal to the State government seeking land for the campus.

After selecting a few sites, the Revenue Department allotted five acres of land at Suriyur near the Bharathidasan University.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was originally expected that the land would be given to the CUTN free of cost. However, based on a Government Order, which came into force a few years ago, the Revenue Department has fixed the rate for handing over the ownership of the land to CUTN.

It was said that the rate was fixed after an on the spot inspection by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar with the revenue officials recently. A communication had been sent to the CUTN to make the payment to take over the land.

According to sources, it will cost about ₹3 crore to ₹5 crore for the CUTN to complete the process. The cost includes stamp duty, registration fee, and others.

M. Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor of CUTN, told The Hindu that steps were taken to pay the land cost and other registration charges. A proposal had been sent to the Union Ministry of Education seeking approval to pay the land cost. A meeting was likely to be held shortly to discuss the matter. A positive outcome would emerge shortly.

Once the university gets possession of land, it would proceed further in the matter. The satellite campus would have basic infrastructure for offering courses, staff quarters and library, Mr. Krishnan added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT