Revenue Assistant held

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths arrested a Revenue Assistant in charge working in the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Ariyamangalam zone, on graft charge here on Friday.
DVAC sources said the action was based on a complaint lodged by Senthilkumar who had stated that the Revenue Assistant in charge had demanded ₹ 4,000 as bribe for recommending name transfer of a house bought by Senthilkumar from another person. Senthilkumar had applied for name transfer in 2019 which was not done. Unwilling to pay bribe, he lodged a complaint to the DVAC Tiruchi unit. A trap was laid and Murugan was arrested while accepting the bribe.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.