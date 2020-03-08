Tiruchirapalli

Revenue Assistant held

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths arrested a Revenue Assistant in charge working in the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Ariyamangalam zone, on graft charge here on Friday.

DVAC sources said the action was based on a complaint lodged by Senthilkumar who had stated that the Revenue Assistant in charge had demanded ₹ 4,000 as bribe for recommending name transfer of a house bought by Senthilkumar from another person. Senthilkumar had applied for name transfer in 2019 which was not done. Unwilling to pay bribe, he lodged a complaint to the DVAC Tiruchi unit. A trap was laid and Murugan was arrested while accepting the bribe.

