Revenue Assistant arrested on graft charge

Personnel of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) arrested a Revenue Assistant here on graft charge on Wednesday.

The Revenue Assistant T. Appu alias Aplochan (48) allegedly demanded ₹15,000 as bribe from the complainant Venkatesan to fix tax for the new house constructed in the name of his wife at Perambalur.

Acting on a complaint from Venkatesan, DVAC personnel laid a trap and caught Appu when he obtained the bribe amount in his office from Venkatesan, said DVAC sources adding that the bribe amount was confiscated. The accused was later sent for remand.