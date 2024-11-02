Revellers warned against bursting crackers in silent zones

The Tiruvarur District Police has warned the ‘Deepavali’ revellers that stern action would be taken against them if found to burst crackers at certain specific places.

According to an official release from the Tiruvarur District Police, revellers should refrain from bursting crackers near hospitals and places where elderly persons and children live in large numbers as the bursting of crackers might affect their living environment.

As on November 1, 51 cases — 15 in Mannargudi Police Sub-Division, 12 in Tiruvarur Sub-Division, 10 in Nannilam, and 7 each in Thiruthuraipoondi and Muthupettai Sub-Divisions — have been filed against the violators of the ‘time schedule’ announced by the Tamil Nadu government for bursting of crackers on October 31.

Apart from this, 166 vehicles have been seized by the police across the district on charges of drinking and driving on October 31, the release added.