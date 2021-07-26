Revamp of old UGD scheme beings in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

Revamp of underground drainage system in the areas of the erstwhile Tiruchi Municipality has begun.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru formally inaugurated the work at a function held in the city on Monday, saying a sum of ₹ 201 crore had been sanctioned for the project.

The implementation will be carried out in three phases. A sum to the tune of ₹ 67.63 crore has been allotted for the phase-I, ₹ 59.29 crore for phase-II, and ₹ 74.08 crore would be spent for implementing the third and final phase. All three phases would be implemented simultaneously, Mr. Nehru said.

Corporation Commissioner M. Mujibur Rahuman said that 34 years after the Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board built the underground drainage system in the erstwhile Tiruchi municipality limit in 1987, frequent bursts and leaks of the UGD mains and other pipes were being reported. The revamp plan would efficiently address all issues.

Besides replacing the worn out mains, joints and chambers Mr. Nehru said that the entire UGD system would be overhauled. He said wards such as 9, 10,11,12,13,16,17,18,19,22,24,47,48,49,50,55,56 and 58 would be fully covered in the revamp scheme. Wards 8,14,15,20,21,23,25,26,2744,51,52,5457,59 and 60 would be partially covered.

The Minister said that UGD pipes for 210 km would be replaced. Repairs and maintenance work would be carried out in seven lifting stations. A total of 55,155 houses would be benefitted in the scheme.

Mr. Rahuman said that the works were planned for completion within May 2023. The people should extend cooperation to complete the works within the time-frame, he said.