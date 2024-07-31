GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Reunion of 1961 SSLC batch of Higher Secondary School for Boys, Srirangam, steeped in nostalgia

Published - July 31, 2024 07:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Alumni of the 1961 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) batch of The Higher Secondary School for Boys (THSSB), Srirangam, celebrated their 63rd reunion at the campus while fondly recalling the days spent at their alma mater, on Wednesday.

The reunion was attended by 18 alumni, now mostly in their 70s and 80s, from Srirangam, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai, accompanied by their spouses.

The 1961 batch would institute an endowment, with a substantial corpus through personal contributions, to reward the school’s Class X exams toppers, said S.R. Gopalan, leader of 1961 alumni group.

The group also honoured their former teacher R.Vasudevan, who taught them English and History.

Srirangam Educational Society president M.S. Nandakumar, and secretary N. Kasthuri Rengan, spoke. Headmaster N. Senthilnathan, Kumar, great grandson of the school’s founder R. Veeraraghavachariar, and N. Venkatramani, (alumnus of 1955 batch), were among the special invitees at the meeting.

Established on January 22, 1896, by Veeraraghavachariar, a teacher, the High School, as it was then known, initially functioned with just 15 students from ‘Sokki Madam’ on Amma Mandapam Road. It was shifted to its current campus in 1914, after land was made available by members of the Nagarathar community and Thiruppanandal Mutt. The High School was amalgamated with Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Lower Secondary School in 1909.

