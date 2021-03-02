Returning officers to take final call on postal ballots

TIRUVARUR

02 March 2021 19:34 IST

The Returning Officers of the Assembly Constituencies will be taking the final call on the applications for postal ballots from certain categories of the electorate.

Disclosing this in a press release, the District Election Officer and Collector, V.Santha pointed out that the Election Commission of India has announced that voters above 80 years of age who would not be able to visit the polling booths to exercise their franchise, persons with disabilities, electors who have tested positive for COVID-19 or were in quarantine could avail the postal ballot facility in the coming Assembly Election.

To avail the facility, they had to apply for the postal ballot using Form 12D available with the Polling Booth Static Officer (PBSO) of their booths from March 12 to 16. While persons with disabilities should submit the disability certificate issued by the government along with Form 12D, those with COVID-19 infection should attach the certificate issued by officials of the Health Department.

Subsequently, the PBSOs would be visiting the residence of the applicants for verification and if were not present during the first visit, they would make a second and third one to the residence within five days. The entire process would be completed by the PBSOs and the Zonal Officers and such applications would be submitted to the ROs, the DEO added.

The RO would take the final call on the applications based on the ‘correctness’ on or before the finalisation of the electoral roll for the constituencies. Subsequently, the list of voters who opted for postal ballots would be issued to the contestants, she added.