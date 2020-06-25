‘Returnees identified’

A total of 575 persons, who arrived in Thanjavur district from different parts of the State, have been identified as on Monday.
While 125 returnees have been identified in Thanjavur Corporation limits, it is 91 in Kumbakonam and 21 in Pattukottai Municipal limits. In rural pockets, 338 have been identified.
According to Collector M. Govinda Rao, stern action will be initiated against those arriving in the district without valid e-passes. Arrivals from neighbouring districts will be monitored by revenue and civic authorities.
He urged traders and businessmen to ensure social distancing norms, hand washing with sanitiser and wearing of face masks were adhered to by employees and customer.
So far, a fine of ₹9,82,100 had been collected from defaulters, he said.
