Tiruchirapalli

‘Returnees identified’

A total of 575 persons, who arrived in Thanjavur district from different parts of the State, have been identified as on Monday.

While 125 returnees have been identified in Thanjavur Corporation limits, it is 91 in Kumbakonam and 21 in Pattukottai Municipal limits. In rural pockets, 338 have been identified.

According to Collector M. Govinda Rao, stern action will be initiated against those arriving in the district without valid e-passes. Arrivals from neighbouring districts will be monitored by revenue and civic authorities.

He urged traders and businessmen to ensure social distancing norms, hand washing with sanitiser and wearing of face masks were adhered to by employees and customer.

So far, a fine of ₹9,82,100 had been collected from defaulters, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2020 5:23:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/returnees-identified/article31914941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY