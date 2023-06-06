Return of flex boards raises safety concern

June 06, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Reappearance of cutouts and flex boards has raised concerns over safety of motorists and road users in the city.

The cut-out culture had reached a peak about five years ago in the city. Cadre of political parties, and social and cultural organisations put up cutouts and digitally printed flex boards (vinyl boards) at vantage points on the occasion of the birthday of their leaders. A section of people came up with flex boards in connection with religious and cultural functions, marriages and family functions.

After the Madras High Court passed an order, directing the police and other departments concerned to take strict action against those erecting flex boards in 2018, the instances of erection of cutouts in public places came down drastically. The political parties, including the DMK and the AIADMK, which were in the forefront in erecting massive flex boards, stopped the practice.

But, the large-scale appearance of flex boards in recent weeks in the city has raised apprehensions that the practice has re-emerged strongly. Flex boards were erected in different parts of the city on the occasion of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The flex boards, which were erected at vantage points on June 3, have not been removed at many places. Some schools and colleges and training institutes have also erected flex boards. Similarly, some trading houses have joined the fray to promote their products.

Civic activists say that most of them have been erected at vantage points, thereby grabbing the attention of motorists. They have potential to divert their attention. Moreover, there are chances of the flex boards falling on motorists and passers-by.

“Those who put up the flex boards do not seem to follow safety measures while erecting them. They dig up the road for a few feet and install on the roadsides. We cannot rule out the possibility of flex boards falling on motorists or others in case of any natural disturbances,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

“Unauthorised flex boards often create traffic bottlenecks as they encroach the meagre carriage space. The district administration, the police and Tiruchi Corporation should not let any person erect a flex board illegally,” says Janardhanan, another civic activist in Bheema Nagar.