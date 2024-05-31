Rettamalai Temple yet to get a proper road

Despite the Ondikaruppu Temple at Rettamalai near Edamalaipattipudur on the outskirts of Tiruchi city drawing a large number of devotees, there are still no proper roads to it.

The temple attracts devotees from Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Manapparai and other parts of the State. On an average it attracts about 1,000 devotees daily. The number swells on weekends and holidays. Those who visit the temple to offer special pujas come in cars, vans and two-wheelers.

Though the temple is said to be very old, no proper roads are laid for the devotees. The existing mud roads from Pirattiyur and Edamalaipattipudur are the only way out for devotees to visit the temple. The mud road from Pirattiyur via Cauvery Nagar was formed mainly to facilitate the cadres to reach the DMK conference held on a vast tract of land near Pirattiyur about 20 years ago. The Tiruchi Corporation thereafter strengthened the mud road so as to facilitate the devotees to reach the Rettamalai Temple. Since then the devotees and residents of Ramji Nagar, Pirattiyur and Karumandapam on Tiruchi-Dindigul Road use the approach road from Pirattiyur to the temple.

Devotees from Edamalaipattipudur, Crawford, LIC Colony, K.K. Nagar and airport use the approach from Edamalaipatipudur to reach the temple. In addition to them, many people from Pirattiyur and neighbouring areas use the Rettamali Temple roads to join Madurai Road at Edamalaipattipudur. Residents of Crawford, Edamalaipattipudur, K.K. Nagar and the neighbouring residential localities travel on the approach road from Edamalaipattipudur to join Tiruchi-Dindigul road. However, deep potholes and uneven surface trouble the motorists. Though the mud roads are unfavourable for driving vehicles, the devotees have to bear the pain.

“The condition of the existing mud roads are appalling. It is unfortunate to know that a popular temple does not have proper roads,” says M. Perumal of Palakarai, who visits the temple frequently.

Local residents rue that though the Tiruchi Corporation came out with a plan to form the approach roads to the temple several years ago, it was yet to become a reality.

Enquiries revealed that the civic body had a plan to develop the approach roads leading to the temple. It had built a causeway across a ‘vaical’ at Cauvery Nagar as a first step to form the roads, Follow up steps would be taken after the lifting of model code of conduct. Moreover, the temple would have a connectivity from the proposed road from Panjapur to Karur Road along the eastern bund of the Koraiyur and Kudamuriti River. The proposal was at the final stage of clearance from the State government.