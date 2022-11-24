‘Retraining is key to sustainable sanitation culture’

November 24, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Sanitation organisations in the city have been raising awareness among conservancy workers on incorporating safety equipment and methods into their routine in order to avoid direct exposure to human waste.

“Conservancy workers across different levels often ignore safe practices in their line of duty, which, in turn, creates health risks for them. This is why we have started programmes to teach them about the right clothing and equipment to use, besides raising their self-esteem. So far, we have trained over 3,700 conservancy workers in Tiruchi’s hospitals, hotels, public facilities and schools, and intend to train 2,000 more. We want them to work according to the global safety standards, and also create employment opportunities in this sector,” S. Damodaran, founder of sanitation NGO Gramalaya, told The Hindu.

Gramalaya’s six training institutes in southern India (Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kurnool, Warangal, Kochi and Mysore), will be orieinting at least 9,200 conservancy workers in railways, public latrines, sewage treatment plants, drainage, community toilets, domestic sector and school washrooms this year.

A senior official at the Tiruchi Corporation’s sanitation department said that the authorities have been retraining over 2,000 men and women conservancy workers in safety protocols. “As far as possible, we have shifted to mechanised sewer cleaning to cut down on manual scavenging. Besides this, we periodically coordinate with sanitation organisations in the city to teach the workers about protective gear while they carry out their duties,” said the official.

While new methods such as QR code systems to review hygiene in toilets have been implemented by the Corporation recently, getting the public to use the facilities remains an uphill task, said activists.

“Eradicating open defecation is impossible because people make all sorts of excuses, such as the expense involved in building a toilet, or water scarcity in their area. They ignore the health risks of open defecation,” said M. Subbaraman, founder of Society for Community Organisation and People’s Education (SCOPE).

SCOPE recently inaugurated a child-friendly toilet block in an anganwadi centre in Nehruji Nagar, Ariyamangalam to mark World Toilet Day.

Mr. Subburaman said that it was important to create sustainable toilet infrastructure. “Toilets with twin-leach pits are usable for a longer time than those with septic tanks. Cleaning blocked sewers and septic tanks by employing manual scavengers is dangerous, and can lead to accidental deaths,” he said.