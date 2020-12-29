Retiring rooms reopen at Tiruchi junction

Nine months after they were closed for rail travellers, the retiring rooms at Tiruchi railway junction have reopened to passengers.

The retiring rooms were reopened recently and COVID-19 guidelines stipulated by the Central and State governments were being followed, a senior official of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) here said.

IRCTC has also reopened the Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre at the junction.

All passengers availing the retiring rooms will be subjected to thermal scanning prior to being allowed inside. Hand sanitisers have been kept at the reception, the official further said.

The IRCTC retiring rooms were given complete facelift and opened after renovation in September 2019. There are different types of air-conditioned rooms such as deluxe, super deluxe, suites, cabin (dormitory), deluxe family and dormitories. They were closed for rail passengers on March 22 when the nationwide lockdown was clamped in view of COVID-19 spread.

Bonafide railway passengers are allowed a short stay ranging from three to 48 hours. Prior to COVID-19, nearly 80% bookings to avail the facility were done online. Online bookings can be done through IRCTC official website http://www.rr.irctctourism.com

The official said the Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre will function in the lobby of the Retiring Room to facilitate rail tourism bookings for Bharat Darshan and other train-related packages; air ticket bookings; customised tours in trains to visit temples and other tourism spots; hotel bookings and marketing of rail based tour packages.