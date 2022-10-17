Retiring rooms at Thanjavur railway station set for revamp

Letter of Award issued to Chennai-based private agency for renovation, operation and maintenance of the retiring rooms and dormitories for a period of nine years

R Rajaram TIRUCHI
October 17, 2022 15:52 IST

An inside view of one of the retiring rooms at Thanjavur railway station which are to be renovated to make them as state-of-the-art rooms. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Retiring rooms at the Thanjavur railway junction will sport a new look in the near future as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited has decided to renovate and make them as state-of-the-art rooms.

The IRCTC has already kickstarted the process by awarding the licence to a private agency after floating a tender to carry out renovation, operation and maintenance of the retiring rooms and dormitoriesat Thanjavur station.  Railway sources said the IRCTC- A Government of India Enterprise- has already issued the LOA (Letter of Award) to the Chennai-based agency for renovation, operation and maintenance of the retiring rooms and dormitories for a period of nine years.

The Retiring Room complex at Thanjavur railway junction – a major station in Tiruchi Railway Division- has a total number of eight double bed rooms and two dormitories comprising of nine beds.  A tentative plan for the proposed upgradation of the retiring rooms has been drawn up by engaging an architect for approval from the IRCTC. The retiring rooms at the Thanjavur station are currently closed in view of the proposed renovation works.

The sources said that once the final plan is approved by the IRCTC, the civil works would commence. The idea is to make it as state-of-the-art air-conditioned retiring rooms for the rail travellers to enjoy their short stay, the sources further said. The duration of the stay at the retiring rooms ranges from six hours to 48 hours. The sources hope that the civil works connected with renovation of the retiring rooms would commence before the end of this year. The retiring rooms at the Tiruchi railway junction were given a complete facelift and opened after renovation three years ago.

