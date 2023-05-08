ADVERTISEMENT

Retiring room facility inaugurated

May 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Minister for Transport, S.S.Sivasankar, declared open the air-conditioned retiring room at the headquarters-cum-depot of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, at Kumbakonam on Monday.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the facility, the Minister said that 14 th wage talks ought to have been completed during the previous AIADMK regime was completed after the present government took charge and the pending demands of the transport corporation employees were settled.

Further, the salary for transport corporation employees was reverted back to the pay matrix system with a 5% increase in salary, he added.

Stating that new services linking the “Navagraha Thalangal” would be introduced after the augmentation of the Corporation fleet strength, the Minister regretted that in some of the places, the employees without giving prior intimation did not turn up for duty. Thus, the Corporations were forced to outsource the employees, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US